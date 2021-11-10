Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

