Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.