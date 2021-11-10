Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

