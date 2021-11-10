Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $7.90 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $391.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.80.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

