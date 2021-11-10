Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.21.

CRL opened at $383.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.62 and a 200 day moving average of $389.31. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

