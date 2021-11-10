Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 16,502 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.