Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 55.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 346,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $118.23 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

