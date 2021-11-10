Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.58 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,491 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.