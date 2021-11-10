Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 799,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 2.67% of Powered Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 5,093.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 917,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,853,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POW opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Powered Brands has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.