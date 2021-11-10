700,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACTD opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

