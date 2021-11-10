500,000 Shares in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Bought by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth $8,661,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth $4,875,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth $4,721,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $3,712,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Colicity stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.