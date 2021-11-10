BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BGSF stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BGSF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of BGSF worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.