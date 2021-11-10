FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Issued By Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Cormark lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

TSE ATA opened at C$51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$17.94 and a 52 week high of C$51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 54.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.13.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

