Desjardins Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $7.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.73.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$91.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.65. The company has a market cap of C$166.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$63.05 and a 52-week high of C$92.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

