Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.