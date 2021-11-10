NEXT.coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,673.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $719.36 or 0.01047510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00279691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00226982 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00030702 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000924 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00027308 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.