Mask Network (MASK) Trading Up 11% This Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $14.21 or 0.00020685 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $413.81 million and approximately $242.95 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00222607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

