Analyzing Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 5.77, meaning that its stock price is 477% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Brigham Minerals pays out -1,272.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SM Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brigham Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brigham Minerals and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00 SM Energy 1 2 5 0 2.50

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $31.63, indicating a potential downside of 15.37%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than SM Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24% SM Energy -26.52% 5.19% 1.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 15.06 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -221.07 SM Energy $1.13 billion 4.03 -$764.61 million ($4.82) -7.75

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats SM Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

