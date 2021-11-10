Ubiq Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and $33,786.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

