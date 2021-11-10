Paloma Partners Management Co Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -442.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

