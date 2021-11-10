Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of Mueller Industries worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $1,836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $3,182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $261,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

