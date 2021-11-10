Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 233,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.