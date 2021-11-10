Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CEVA by 2,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

