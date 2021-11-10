IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMIAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. IMI has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

