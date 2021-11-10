Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68-1.78 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.780 EPS.

FSS stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

