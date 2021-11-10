Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Target Price at $46.05

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.05.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

