Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $5.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $5.40 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEX. Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

NYSE NEX opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

