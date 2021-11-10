1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 870,189 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 870,189 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $243,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

