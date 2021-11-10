Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 125.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $47,284,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 64.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 52.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,619 shares of company stock valued at $29,288,162. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 105.60% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

