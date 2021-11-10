VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Stake Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VER. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VER stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

