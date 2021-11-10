AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

RCEL opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

