Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

GIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

