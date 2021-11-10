GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $10.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.
NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.32. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GoHealth by 29,957.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
