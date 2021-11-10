GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $10.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.32. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GoHealth by 29,957.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

