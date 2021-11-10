Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 234.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

