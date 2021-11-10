The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at DA Davidson

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.