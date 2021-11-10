Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

NEA opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

