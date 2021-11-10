Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:JRO opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

