Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.90 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

