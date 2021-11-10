HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $506.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 586,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

