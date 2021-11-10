Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) in a research note published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Akumin in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Shares of TSE AKU opened at C$2.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71. Akumin has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.33.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.