1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 392,419 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392,419 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $299,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,789,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 360.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

