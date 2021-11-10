Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,805,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 151.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 65,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 443.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

JCIC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

