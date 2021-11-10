1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.18 Billion Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.3% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.38% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,178,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after buying an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.