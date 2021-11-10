Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858,458 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,756,000 after buying an additional 817,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

