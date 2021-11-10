Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.