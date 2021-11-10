Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CIM Commercial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.42%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shaul Kuba purchased 13,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 401,942 shares of company stock worth $6,250,023. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

