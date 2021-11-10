Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DILAU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

