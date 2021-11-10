Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $62,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.