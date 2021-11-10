UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,194 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Shares of R opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

