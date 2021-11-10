BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00004390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $150.33 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00076012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,461.35 or 0.99858110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.35 or 0.07063770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020328 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

